SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hasan MJ, Hassan MK, Ahmed Z, Khan MAS, Fardous J, Tabasssum T, Chowdhury FR, Gozal D, Amin MR. Asia Pac. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Asia-Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10105395221127523

PMID

36189754

Abstract

Acute poisoning is a major public health concern and carries significant morbidity and mortality worldwide, including in Bangladesh. It is estimated that poisoning events are responsible for more than 1 million illness events and approximately 200000 deaths annually. It is the seventh most common cause of hospital mortality in Bangladesh.

Pesticides are the common mode of intentional poisoning in the Asian region, whereas organophosphorus compound (OPC) toxicity, travel-related poisoning with ultrashort-acting hypnotics, methanol, corrosive agents, paraquat, and aluminum phosphide are common occurrences in Bangladesh. Several unusual forms of poisoning, such as copper sulfate and pufferfish poisoning, have been recorded. In medical wards of different tertiary care settings in Bangladesh, mortality rates of 8% to 10% have been reported in the context of acute poisoning, which are clearly much higher than those reported among developed countries (<1% mortality).° Epidemiological information on acute poisoning of the country is not readily available; therefore, this effort aimed to summarize the characteristics and outcomes of acute poisoning in Bangladesh ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print