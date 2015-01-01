Abstract

The World Health Organization (WHO) African Region is struggling with increasing harm associated with alcohol consumption. Legislators of Sao Tome and Principe, concerned about this harm and the high prevalence of alcohol use disorders, designed a comprehensive alcohol control bill to tackle this situation. Input into the design of the bill was obtained through interviews involving many stakeholders. The process had five phases: (i) scoping the problem to understand the social burden of the harm caused by alcohol consumption; (ii) updating the evidence on alcohol policies and identifying areas for legislative interventions; (iii) drafting the bill; (iv) aligning the legislative framework of the bill; and (v) initiating the parliamentary procedure. The new bill scored 92/100 using a standardized alcohol control policy scale. The bill covers all domains of WHO's 2010 global strategy to reduce the harmful use of alcohol, and includes the three most cost-effective interventions for reducing alcohol consumption: increased excise taxes on alcohol; bans or comprehensive restrictions on exposure to alcohol advertising; and restrictions on the availability of retailed alcohol through reduced hours of sale. The National Assembly plenary session upheld the bill, which is now under evaluation of the specialized First Commission on Political, Legal, Constitutional and Ethical Affairs. Approval of the bill requires the final voting once it is back with the National Assembly and its promulgation by the President. Drafting an alcohol control bill which is country-led, inclusive, evidence-based and free of interference by the alcohol industry helps prioritize public health objectives over other interests.

