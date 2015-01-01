|
Wilchek-Aviad Y, Oren L. Curr. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36187903
OBJECTIVE: Employing a psychological mediation framework, the study investigated the interaction between minority stress and psychoactive substance abuse mediated by sexual harassment among LGB individuals.
Language: en
Substance abuse; Discrimination; Sexual harassment; LGB; Minority stress