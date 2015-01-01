Abstract

The corona virus disease pandemic (COVID-19) is one of the recent issues that spread in the world, which disrupted life, impacted the economy, and led to heavy losses, whether for government sectors or private companies. This paper focuses on the Kuwait public transport company KPTC and Kuwait Airways' experience during the pandemic, since they incurred major losses due to the decline of their users. Public transport is a place to catch COVID-19, as it is subjected to the use of a large number of passengers daily within a small closed environment. The causes that led to the spread of the virus among public transport users and develop solutions to limit its spread and preserve public transport pioneer's safety were discussed in the paper. Additionally, the environmental impact resulting from the reduction of public transportation using was also addressed. Data was obtained from the KPTC, Kuwait Airways office, the Ministry of Health (MOH) database, and the Environment Public Authority (EPA) database. A questionnaire was distributed to public transport users to determine the reasons for the decline in its user's number and their aspirations to reconsider their use and ensure their satisfaction. For airplane data, the risk of importation of COVID-19 was calculated. For KPTC data, COVID-19 impact on the emissions generated per passenger-km was computed where the emissions were estimated by MOVES. The survey responses were statically analyzed using the chi-square test on the SPSS program, and they were compared to numerical analysis results. The results showed the impact of COVID-19 on people's willingness to use public transportation which was associated with the increase in the number of buses to implement social distancing has negatively affected the environment. Thus, a comprehensive strategy solution was presented consisting of three basic approaches: providing a healthy, risk-free environment for public transportation users, achieving social distancing at a low cost to offset the losses, and ensuring a healthy environment.

