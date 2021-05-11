Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study is aimed to investigate the mental health status of COVID-19 survivors 1 year after discharge from hospital and reveal the related risk factors.



METHODS: From April 11 to May 11, 2021, 566 COVID-19 survivors in Huanggang city were recruited through their primary doctors. A total of 535 participants (94.5%) admitted to participate in the survey and completed the questionnaires. Five scales were applied including 7-Items Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale, Patient Health Questionnaire-9, Impact of Event Scale-Revised, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, and Fatigue Scale-14. The chi-square and the Fisher's exact test were used to evaluate the classification data, multivariate logistic regression was used to explore the related factors of sleep quality, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



RESULTS: One year after being discharged, of the 535 COVID-19 survivors, 252 (47.1%) had poor sleep quality; 157 (29.3%) had the symptoms of fatigue; 84 (15.7%),112 (20.9%), and 130 (24.3%) suffered from symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD, respectively. The logistic regression analysis showed that history of chronic disease was risk factor for poor sleep quality (OR 2.501; 95% CI, 1.618-3.866), fatigue (OR 3.284; 95% CI 2.143-5.033), PTSD (OR 2.323; 95% CI 1.431-3.773) and depression (OR 1.950; 95% CI 1.106-3.436) in COVID-19 survivors. Smoking contributed to the poor sleep quality (OR 2.005; 95% CI 1.044-3.850), anxiety (OR 4.491; 95% CI 2.276-8.861) and depression (OR 5.459; 95% CI 2.651-11.239) in survivors. Drinking influenced fatigue (OR 2.783; 95% CI 1.331-5.819) and PTSD (OR 4.419; 95% CI 1.990-9.814) in survivors. Compared with college-educated survivors, survivors with high school education were at higher risk for poor sleep quality (OR 1.828; 95% CI 1.050-3.181) and PTSD (OR 2.521; 95% CI 1.316-4.830), and survivors with junior high school education were at higher risk for PTSD (OR 2.078; 95% CI 1.039-4.155). Compared with overweight survivors (BMI ≥ 23.0), survivors with normal BMI (18.5-22.9) (OR 0.600; 95% CI 0.405-0.889) were at lower risk for fatigue. While being housewife (OR 0.390; 95% CI 0.189-0.803) was protective factor for fatigue and having more family members was protective factor for PTSD (OR 0.404 95% CI 0.250-0.653) in survivors.



CONCLUSIONS: One year after infection, poor sleep quality, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and PTSD, still existed in a relatively high proportion of COVID-19 survivors. Chronic disease history was an independent risk factor for poor sleep quality, fatigue, depression, and PTSD. Participants with low education levels were more likely to have mental problems than the others. We should focus on the long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 on survivors, and the government should apply appropriate mental health services to offer psychiatric support.

Language: en