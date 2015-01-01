Abstract

BACKGROUND: From 1949 to 1990, about 500,000 children and adolescents in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) were placed in institutional care. Many of these individuals experienced physical and sexual abuse as well as general maltreatment. While this population group is in great need of psychosocial support, few low-threshold interventions aimed at the needs of adult survivors of institutional childhood abuse exist.



OBJECTIVE: This pilot study examines the efficacy of an internet-based imagery rescripting intervention in reducing psychopathological symptoms, within a population of survivors of institutional abuse from state childcare institutions, in the former GDR. Additionally, a case study is presented, depicting the treatment of a woman suffering from PTSD after having been institutionalised in the former GDR.



METHOD: Participants received 10 internet-based writing assignments, based on the principles of imagery rescripting, specifically tailored to the needs of survivors of institutional childhood abuse in the GDR. The participants received personalised feedback on their assignments. Symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD), depression, and anxiety were assessed at pre- and post-treatment.



RESULTS: A total of 15 participants completed the intervention (mean age 56.2 years; 66.7% female). Paired t-tests showed a significant reduction of PTSD, CPTSD, depression, and anxiety symptoms. Large effect sizes were found for PTSD (d = 1.26), CPTSD (d = .97), depression (d = 1.08) and anxiety (d = 1.20).



CONCLUSION: The results of this pilot study provide preliminary evidence for the efficacy and feasibility of the intervention in treating psychopathological symptoms in survivors of institutional abuse in the GDR. The case study additionally demonstrates the applicability of the intervention. A randomised controlled trial should be applied to further evaluate the intervention and its effects. Trial registration: German Clinical Trials Register identifier: DRKS00020266..

