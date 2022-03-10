Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the effectiveness of different anti-seizure medications in preventing early and late post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE). The efficacy, treatment-related side-effects, and mortality of the different treatments were compared using a ranking model to identify the optimal treatment.



METHODS: A comprehensive literature search was performed using Pubmed, Medline, Embase, and Cochrane library databases. All relevant published articles up to 10 March 2022 were evaluated. The quality of the extracted data was assessed using either the Cochrane risk of bias tool or the Newcastle-Ottawa scale. The primary outcome measures were early or late post-traumatic seizures. The secondary outcome measures were mortality, treatment-related adverse effects, length of hospital stay, and length of stay within the intensive care unit (ICU).



RESULTS: A total of seven randomized controlled trials and 18 non-randomized controlled trials were included in this network meta-analysis. The trials included six interventions: Phenytoin (PHT)+phenobarbital (PB), levetiracetam (LEV), PHT, PHT-LEV, lacosamide (LCM), and valproate (VPA). All interventions except VPA significantly reduced the rate of early PTE in TBI patients compared with the placebo. Seven studies reported the impact of four treatments (PHT + PB, LEV, PHT, VPA) on late seizures and showed a significant reduction in the incidence of late seizures in patients with TBI compared with placebo. The impact of PHT, LEV, and VPA on mortality was reported in nine studies. PHT had no impact on mortality, but patients treated with both LEV and VPA had higher mortality than those treated with placebo. The treatment-related adverse effects of LEV, PHT, and LCM were reported in five studies. LEV and PHT had higher treatment-related adverse effects incidence than placebo, while LCM had no effect on treatment related-adverse effects.



CONCLUSION: LEV and PHT prevented early and late PTE. PHT also reduced the mortality rate in patients with TBI. Both LEV and PHT had higher treatment-related adverse effects compared with placebo. However, LEV had a slightly lower incidence of treatment-related adverse effects when compared with PHT. Compared with PHT, LEV did not reduce the length of hospital stay but shortened the length of ICU stays. Therefore, based on the findings of this meta-analysis, we speculate that LEV is the best treatment option for TBI patients. However, further high-quality randomized controlled trials are required to confirm these findings.

