Abstract

Drawing on the social exchange theory, this study adopted a cross-level framework to investigate the influence of consumer group communication on consumer product image perception and brand memory. In addition, this paper examined the moderating role of consumer group involvement in the cross-level relationship between consumer group communication and consumer product image perception. Based on a sample of 116 groups and 530 consumers, results revealed that consumer group communication has a significant positive influence on brand memory formation across levels. Consumer product image perception plays a cross-layer mediated role between consumer group communication and brand memory. Group involvement plays a cross-level negative moderating role between consumer group communication and consumer product image perception, and moderates the mediating role of consumer product image perception between consumer group communication and consumer brand memory across different levels. Finally this paper discussed implications for research and practice.

Language: en