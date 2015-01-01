|
Citation
Li Y, Li L, Liu J. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e874619.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
36187632
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE: Health insurance lowers the price of medical services, which reduces the insured's demand for self-protection (such as, live a healthy lifestyle or invest in disease prevention) that could help reduce the probability of getting sick, then ex ante moral hazard happens. The purpose of this study is to examine the impact and its heterogeneity of health insurance on the self-protection of Chinese rural residents.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Male; Health Surveys; China; *Insurance, Health; *Rural Population; Chinese rural residents; ex ante moral hazard; Health Expenditures; health insurance; New Rural Cooperative Medical Scheme; self-protection