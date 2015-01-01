SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mylius V, Maes L, Negele K, Schmid C, Sylvester R, Brook CS, Brugger F, Perez-Lloret S, Bansi J, Aminian K, Paraschiv-Ionescu A, Gonzenbach R, Brugger P. Front Rehabil Sci 2021; 2: e774658.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.3389/fresc.2021.774658

PMID

36188827

PMCID

PMC9397829

Abstract

Various factors, such as fear of falling, postural instability, and altered executive function, contribute to the high risk of falling in Parkinson's disease (PD). Dual-task training is an established method to reduce this risk. Motor-perceptual task combinations typically require a patient to walk while simultaneously engaging in a perceptual task. Motor-executive dual-tasking (DT) combines locomotion with executive function tasks. One augmented reality treadmill training (AR-TT) study revealed promising results of a perceptual dual-task training with a markedly reduced frequency of falls especially in patients with PD. We here propose to compare the effects of two types of concurrent tasks, perceptual and executive, on high-intensity TT). Patients will be trained with TT alone, in combination with an augmented reality perceptual DT (AR-TT) or with an executive DT (Random Number Generation; RNG-TT). The results are expected to inform research on therapeutic strategies for the training of balance in PD.


Language: en

Keywords

executive function; augmented reality; dual tasking; Parkinson's disease; random number generation; treadmill

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print