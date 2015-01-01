|
The city has always been a laboratory in which society experiences the dramas and challenges of its cohesion and experiments with ways of overcoming threats to its sustainable continuity. In recent decades, different types of violence, hitherto submerged, have become visible, altering the conceptual universe of violence. Until then, subordinate groups such as women, sexual dissent, and ethnic minorities managed to increase their discontent with their subordinate place in contemporary societies in the wider public domain. The social actions of groups concerned about gender violence or violence unleashed against minorities contributed to the idea that the visibility of violence is becoming a significant concept.
gender; violence; public policy; sexual education; social movements