Abstract

The city has always been a laboratory in which society experiences the dramas and challenges of its cohesion and experiments with ways of overcoming threats to its sustainable continuity. In recent decades, different types of violence, hitherto submerged, have become visible, altering the conceptual universe of violence. Until then, subordinate groups such as women, sexual dissent, and ethnic minorities managed to increase their discontent with their subordinate place in contemporary societies in the wider public domain. The social actions of groups concerned about gender violence or violence unleashed against minorities contributed to the idea that the visibility of violence is becoming a significant concept.



The Research Topic "Cities, violence and gender: findings and concepts of the 21st century" brings together critical contributions from various social actors, as well as problematizes public policies and relevant legislation to combat gender violence in different spheres of society. From innovative theories and methodologies, belonging to different disciplinary fields, the articles that make up this issue address issues of different types of corpus (social, political, cultural, legislative, journalistic, and media) and in different geographical spaces, from America to Africa, configuring an interdisciplinary and transnational perspective on these issues. Consequently, this Research Topic is intended to provide an up-to-date overview of a complex--still--conflicting society, as well as the points on which it is necessary to focus to promote the human rights of different social groups, such as peripheral populations, women, and people LGBTQIA+...

Language: en