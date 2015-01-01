|
Boine C, Siegel M, Maiga A. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(1): e30.
BACKGROUND: Although gun owners overwhelmingly support violence prevention policies, they are hesitant to speak up publicly to advocate for these policies. We tested a series of communication messages on gun owners' level of support for various firearm violence prevention policies and on their willingness to engage in gun violence prevention advocacy.
Gun owners; Gun violence prevention; Health communication; Moral foundation questionnaire; Value-based messages