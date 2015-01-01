Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although gun owners overwhelmingly support violence prevention policies, they are hesitant to speak up publicly to advocate for these policies. We tested a series of communication messages on gun owners' level of support for various firearm violence prevention policies and on their willingness to engage in gun violence prevention advocacy.



METHODS: We conducted three consecutive experiments, testing a total of thirteen messages on a sample of gun owners over 18 years old who live in the U.S. The first was a random experiment, the second a quasi-experiment, and the third a randomized control trial. The goal of having these varied methods was to develop messages applicable to different contexts with different levels of information about the audience.



RESULTS: The most effective message was a script showing respect for gun owners' decisions to purchase a firearm and proposing a balanced policy roadmap to end gun violence, which led to an increase in gun owner's willingness to engage in eight different advocacy activities. We also found a value-based message conveying loyalty to increase support for domestic violence related prohibitions and willingness to engage in advocacy for gun violence prevention policies.



CONCLUSIONS: Public health professionals need to develop communication strategies that are aligned with gun owners' values and that affirm respect for gun culture and for gun owners' decisions to own a gun.

