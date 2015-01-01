|
Citation
Maurice C, Engels C, Canouï-Poitrine F, Lemogne C, Fromantin I, Poitrine E. Int. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2022; 37(11): e5815.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36184824
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The population is ageing, and psychiatric disorders are common in older people. Those are associated with worsened quality of life. Although the positive relationship between dog ownership and physical health has been documented, data on mental health are scarcer, especially in community-dwelling older adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Animals; mental health; older adults; Mental Health; community-dwelling; *Independent Living; *Ownership; dog ownership; Dogs; Pets; Quality of Life; Walking/psychology