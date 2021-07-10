Abstract

AIMS: To investigate the prevalence of workplace violence and its associated factors among Bangladeshi registered nurses.



BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is prevalent among nurses, particularly in developing countries. However, the issue has never been examined in Bangladeshi nurses.



METHODS: Between February 26 and July 10, 2021, this cross-sectional survey involving 1264 registered nurses was conducted. Workplace violence was determined by the Workplace Violence Scale (WVS). A multivariable logistic regression model was fitted to find the factors associated with workplace violence. This study complies with the EQUATOR (STROBE) checklist.



RESULTS: Of the 1264 nurses, 885 (70%) nurses reported being exposed to workplace violence in the previous year. Three hundred twenty-four (324; 25.6%) nurses reported physical violence, whereas 902 (71.4%) nurses reported nonphysical violence. According to the multivariable logistic regression model, male nurses, nurses in the Sylhet division, emergency department nurses, nurses working extended hours, and non trained nurses to tackle workplace violence were prone to physical violence. Furthermore, public hospital nurses and non trained nurses to tackle workplace violence were more likely to be exposed to nonphysical violence. Nurses who had not been exposed to workplace violence were satisfied with their current job, but those who had been exposed to workplace violence were dissatisfied and intended to leave their current job.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING AND HEALTH POLICY: High prevalence of workplace violence underscores nurses' current working conditions, which are particularly poor in public hospitals and emergency departments. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic put unprecedented pressure on the whole healthcare system and caused various difficulties for healthcare workers. To develop a zero-violence practice environment, health authorities should implement policy-level interventions. Healthcare staff should be guided to deal more successfully with patients and coworkers to create a positive working environment.

