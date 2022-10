Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the sequential explanatory roles of frailty and depression in the relationship between fear of falling (FOF) and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in older adults.



DESIGN: Secondary data analysis.



METHODS: Path models were constructed hypothesizing frailty and depression as serial mediators of the relationship between FoF and HRQoL.



FINDINGS: Depression independently and along with frailty serially mediated the relationship between FoF and mental HRQoL.



CONCLUSIONS: Frailty and depression are not typically considered when assessing the effect of FOF on HRQoL. CLINICAL EVIDENCE: Understanding the mediating effects and common risk factors on FOF and HRQoL may be an area for interventional development for older adults.

Language: en