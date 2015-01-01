Abstract

The incidence of traumatic tympanic membrane rupture (TTMR) has increased over recent decades. The association of certain external injury causes and bone fracture patterns with TTMR is anecdotal. It has been suggested that a diagnosis of TTMR may be missed during the acute trauma admission. The authors sought to evaluate the incidence of TTMR according to external injury cause and evaluate the association of skull fracture patterns with TTMR using a national trauma database. A cross-sectional analysis of trauma encounters was conducted using the National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) from 2008 to 2015. Demographic and injury data were abstracted. Poisson regression was used to determine the incidence rate ratios of tympanic membrane rupture by external injury cause and logistic regression was used to estimate odds ratios (OR) of TTMR by skull fracture type. A total of 8214 patients were identified with TTMR during acute admission. The majority were on average 30 years old, 76% male, 71% White, had a mean Injury Severity Score of 14, and 42% were admitted to level I centers. The incidence rate ratio was only higher in lightning related injuries [5.262; 95% confidence interval (CI): 4.194-6.602] when using those caused by explosives as a reference. Basilar skull (OR: 12.95; 95% CI: 12.095-12.866) and cranial vault (OR: 2.938; 95% CI: 2.647-3.260) fractures were most associated with TTMR. The high incidence TTMR in association with certain external causes of injury and types of skull fractures should drive screening in the acute setting in order to increase detection and reduce morbidity from missed injuries.

Language: en