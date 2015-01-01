Abstract

Opioid use and misuse are understudied in Thailand despite evidence suggesting that a portion of young Thai male integrated drug users are initiating use of non-medical prescribed opioids with some transitioning to heroin. This study aims to capture and analyze the individual and social factors influencing these transitions. Twenty in-depth semi-structured interviews were conducted between December 2019 and January 2020 in the Bangkok metropolitan area with young male opioid users who transitioned to heroin. Sixteen respondents initiated opioid through a Tramadol cocktail named "YaPro" and tended to transition to heroin use within 21 months. The interaction of specific social and individual factors such as joining recreational activities, curiosity or experimentation gradually modified the opioid-related meanings, attitude and practices of Thai users, who ultimately transition to heroin use. These results indicate that drug prevention programs in Thailand should encompass young opioid users in their intervention and further research need to focus on nonmedical use of prescription opioids in Thailand.

