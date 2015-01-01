|
Citation
|
Doering J. J. Hist. Ideas 2022; 83(4): 555-578.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, University of Pennsylvania Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36189656
|
Abstract
|
The literary critic and NRF editor Jean Paulhan devised a way of thinking about fluctuating historical and psychological attitudes toward language, organizing them into a dialectic of "Rhetoric" and "Terror." In this article, I focus on Paulhan and Sartre's response to the interwar crisis of Terror and explore Rhetoric and Terror as a heuristic in the intellectual history of France.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
France; *Linguistics