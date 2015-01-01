Abstract

Jud, A., Grafe, B., Meshkova, K., Kavemann, B., Meysen, T., Hoffmann, U., Ziegenhain, U., & Fegert, J. (2022). Prevalence and predictors of affirmations of intimate partner violence in Germany: A first nationwide study on victimization in women and men. Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1177/08862605221092066



In the above-mentioned article, values of that some numbers for male/female were swapped. Female prevalence are shown under the male section and vice versa. The table with correct values is available at:

DOI: 10.1177/10497315221113884

Language: en