SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

The editors. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10497315221113884

PMID

36189467

Abstract

Jud, A., Grafe, B., Meshkova, K., Kavemann, B., Meysen, T., Hoffmann, U., Ziegenhain, U., & Fegert, J. (2022). Prevalence and predictors of affirmations of intimate partner violence in Germany: A first nationwide study on victimization in women and men. Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1177/08862605221092066

In the above-mentioned article, values of that some numbers for male/female were swapped. Female prevalence are shown under the male section and vice versa. The table with correct values is available at:
DOI: 10.1177/10497315221113884


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print