The editors. J. Sex. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Sexual Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36192300
Abstract
|
In the article titled "Testosterone Therapy is Associated With Depression, Suicidality, and Intentional Self-harm: Analysis of a National Federated Database Testosterone Therapy with a Man with Equivocal Testosterone Levels" (J Sex Med 2022;19(7):1201-1203, the published title is incorrect. The title should simply be "Testosterone Therapy is Associated With Depression, Suicidality, and Intentional Self-harm: Analysis of a National Federated Database."
