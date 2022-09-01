SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. J. Sex. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Sexual Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1016/j.jsxm.2022.09.001

36192300

In the article titled "Testosterone Therapy is Associated With Depression, Suicidality, and Intentional Self-harm: Analysis of a National Federated Database Testosterone Therapy with a Man with Equivocal Testosterone Levels" (J Sex Med 2022;19(7):1201-1203, the published title is incorrect. The title should simply be "Testosterone Therapy is Associated With Depression, Suicidality, and Intentional Self-harm: Analysis of a National Federated Database."


Language: en
