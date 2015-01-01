SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen T, Kistamgari S, Smith GA. Ophthalmic. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09286586.2022.2129696

PMID

36184869

Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigates characteristics and trends of children <18 years old treated in United States emergency departments (EDs) for consumer product-related eye injuries.

METHODS: Data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System for January 1, 1997 through December 31, 2019 were analyzed.

RESULTS: During the 23-year study period, an estimated 1,453,283 children were treated for consumer product-related eye injuries, averaging 63,186 children annually. Overall, the eye injury rate per 100,000 children <18 years old increased initially from 82.64 in 1997 to 104.53 in 2001 (p = .0492) and then decreased by 32.1% to 70.95 in 2019 (p < .0001). Almost two-thirds (64.5%) were boys and 32.1% were <5 years old. Overall, 2.6% of patients were admitted, but injuries involving non-powder firearms and golf had the highest admission rates (18.8% and 14.7%, respectively). Compared with other product categories, children were more frequently admitted if they had an eye injury associated with non-powder firearms (18.8% admitted; OR: 10.92, 95% CI: 8.67-13.76) or golf (14.7% admitted; OR: 6.59, 95% CI: 3.51-12.34). Contact with a non-chemical product was the leading mechanism of eye injury in all age groups, except children <5 years old, in which the leading mechanism was contact with a chemical product (34.2%). Corneal abrasion (36.5% overall) was the most frequent diagnosis across all age groups.

CONCLUSIONS: Although the rate of consumer product-related pediatric eye injuries treated in US EDs has decreased since 2001, these injuries remain common among children. Therefore, increased prevention efforts are needed.


Language: en

Keywords

pediatric; child; Consumer product; eye injury; ocular injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print