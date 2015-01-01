Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigates characteristics and trends of children <18 years old treated in United States emergency departments (EDs) for consumer product-related eye injuries.



METHODS: Data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System for January 1, 1997 through December 31, 2019 were analyzed.



RESULTS: During the 23-year study period, an estimated 1,453,283 children were treated for consumer product-related eye injuries, averaging 63,186 children annually. Overall, the eye injury rate per 100,000 children <18 years old increased initially from 82.64 in 1997 to 104.53 in 2001 (p = .0492) and then decreased by 32.1% to 70.95 in 2019 (p < .0001). Almost two-thirds (64.5%) were boys and 32.1% were <5 years old. Overall, 2.6% of patients were admitted, but injuries involving non-powder firearms and golf had the highest admission rates (18.8% and 14.7%, respectively). Compared with other product categories, children were more frequently admitted if they had an eye injury associated with non-powder firearms (18.8% admitted; OR: 10.92, 95% CI: 8.67-13.76) or golf (14.7% admitted; OR: 6.59, 95% CI: 3.51-12.34). Contact with a non-chemical product was the leading mechanism of eye injury in all age groups, except children <5 years old, in which the leading mechanism was contact with a chemical product (34.2%). Corneal abrasion (36.5% overall) was the most frequent diagnosis across all age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the rate of consumer product-related pediatric eye injuries treated in US EDs has decreased since 2001, these injuries remain common among children. Therefore, increased prevention efforts are needed.

