Abstract

PURPOSE: To report the demographics of assault-related orbital fractures over a 7-year period treated at a level I urban trauma center, as well as describe and analyze the variation in assault rates across different racial/ethnic neighborhoods for patients residing in Milwaukee County.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was conducted for patients who sustained assault-related orbital fractures from January 1, 2013, through December 31, 2019, at the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A series of negative binomial regression models evaluating the association of neighborhood (i.e., US census tract) racial/ethnic composition, poverty, unemployment, percentage female head-of-household, and education level with neighborhood rate of orbital trauma was conducted.



RESULTS: A total of 410 adult patients with orbital fractures attributed to assault were identified during the seven-year period, of whom 326 (80%) resided in Milwaukee County. Among these patients, 242 (74%) were male, 260 (81%) were single, and 206 (63%) were non-Hispanic Black. Majority non-Hispanic Black, Hispanic, and Other-type minority neighborhoods have 5.30, 3.35, and 3.94 times higher incidence rates of orbital assault, respectively, compared with the majority of non-Hispanic White neighborhoods. The elevated incidence rates were significantly attenuated across all minority neighborhoods after accounting for neighborhood factors of poverty, unemployment, and low education level. Low education had the strongest association with the incidence of assault-related orbital fractures, followed by unemployment.



CONCLUSIONS: Results indicate that minority neighborhoods suffer from compounded burdens of both social and economic disadvantage as well as violent assaults. Additional resources allocated to poor minority communities are needed.

Language: en