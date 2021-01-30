Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to assess the magnitude of sexual violence, its adverse reproductive health outcomes, and associated factors among female youth in the Northern Shoa zone, Oromia region, Ethiopia.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study design was employed among 590 female youth from 1 December to 30 January 2021. A multi-stage sampling technique and a pretested structured interviewer-administered questionnaire were used. The data were entered into EpiData version 3.1 and then transferred to SPSS 23 for analysis. Descriptive statistical analysis was done, and an association between an outcome variable and independent variables was examined in logistic regression models.



RESULTS: According to the study, the respective rates of sexual violence and harmful sexual reproductive consequences were 20.7% and 11.9%. Sexual violence was significantly associated with alcohol consumption (adjusted odds ratio = 2.549, 95% confidence interval = (1.548, 4.195)) and childhood exposure to inter-parental violence (adjusted odds ratio = 1.66, 95% confidence interval = (1.002, 2.888)). Rural childhood residence (adjusted odds ratio = 0.037, 95% confidence interval = (0.007, 0.192)), fathers with college degrees (adjusted odds ratio = 0.037, 95% confidence interval = (0.013, 0.106)), and readiness for first sex (adjusted odds ratio = 0.073, 95% confidence interval = (0.028, 0.189)) were all independent predictors of adverse reproductive health outcomes.



CONCLUSION: In this study, young females frequently experience sexual violence and poor reproductive health outcomes. Alcohol consumption and having experienced parental conflict as a child were found to be risk factors for sexual violence, while residing contracts during childhood, the father's level of education, and willingness to engage in the first sexual encounter were linked to adverse reproductive health outcomes.

