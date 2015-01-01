|
Citation
|
DeMello AS, Peskin MF, Hill RM, Casarez RL, Santa Maria DM. Violence Vict. 2022; 37(5): 641-658.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36192122
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth face a disproportionate risk of suicidal ideation and attempt compared to heterosexual counterparts. Escalation from ideation to attempt can occur quickly, and youth who survive suicide attempts are likely to pursue subsequent, riskier attempts. This study examines the effects of bullying and sexual orientation on suicidal outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; mental health; suicide; youth