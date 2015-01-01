Abstract

BACKGROUND: All drugs have the potential to cause drug-induced lung injury both during and after drug administration. Acetaminophen has been reported to cause drug-induced lung injury, although this is extremely rare. Herein, we present an extremely rare case of acetaminophen-induced pneumonia. CASE SUMMARY: A healthy 35-year-old Japanese woman visited a neighborhood clinic with complaints of fever and malaise following a tick bite. Her treatment included 1,500 mg acetaminophen (Caronal(®)) and subsequently minocycline (200 mg) and acetaminophen (2,000 mg; Caronal(®)) daily when her condition did not improve; the patient was eventually hospitalized. The patient's chest computed tomography (CT) revealed consolidation and ground-glass opacities in the right middle and lower lobes. Minocycline was shifted to sulbactam/ampicillin. However, her fever did not improve during follow-up, and her chest CT revealed extensive ground-glass opacities in the right middle and lower lobes and thick infiltrative shadows in the bilateral basal areas. Drug-induced lung injury was suspected; hence, acetaminophen was discontinued. The fever resolved immediately, and inflammatory response and respiratory imaging findings improved. A drug-induced lymphocyte stimulation test was performed against acetaminophen (Caronal(®)), and significant proliferation of lymphocytes was noted only for acetaminophen (stimulation index, 2.1).



CONCLUSION: Even common drugs such as over-the-counter drugs can cause drug-induced lung damage.

