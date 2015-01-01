Abstract

Cannabis and health research continue to largely ignore the usage patterns, perceptions, and medically related use in Spanish-speaking communities. The primary aim of this study was to collect data among Spanish-speaking communities on cannabis use that specifically characterizes granular demographic information, medically motivated and recreational use patterns including potency of products, medical motivations for use, and what perceptions are held as to risks and benefits. Secondarily, exploratory analyses were made to investigate potential effects of location or acculturation status. Five hundred forty-nine individuals completed the survey, including 294 residing in the United States (US) (M(age) =31.8, SD=9.72; 154 women, 137 men, 3 non-binary and self-described individuals), 174 residing outside of the US (International) (M(age) =26.6, SD=8.75; 77 women, 96 men, 1 non-binary and self-described individuals), and 81 who did not report country of residence (Unknown location) (M(age) =26.7, SD=7.37; 17 women, 61 men, 3 non-binary and self-described individuals). Overall use was mostly recreational, while the US group was significantly more motivated by medical or combined medical and recreational reasons than the other two groups (p=0.02). The most common reason for medical use was anxiety or depression (14% of sample). The US group also smoked or vaporized significantly more often than the other two groups and was more likely to include daily users (p<0.001). The sample generally viewed the effects of cannabis use more favorably than negatively, but there were significant differences in these views between users and non-users. The rich heterogeneity suggested by these data belies the importance of taking an equity focused approach to cannabis research and will help to improve representation in the field.

