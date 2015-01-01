Abstract

This empirical study seeks to examine the impact of resonant leadership characterized by sub-variables (mindfulness, hope, and compassion) in reducing workplace bullying in the Commerce and Industry Chamber in Sulaymaniyah City - Kurdistan Region - Iraq. For conducting this study, the data was collected through primary sources using a survey questionnaire collected data from a population consisting of (50) employees of the chamber and a sample size consisting of (45) employees. The obtained data were analyzed using statistical analysis tools by SPSS V.24. The results showed that resonant leadership has a significant negative impact on workplace bullying. This study recommends providing the appropriate organizational environment and culture in the workplace that works to reduce workplace bullying. The outcome of the research shows that the high existence of workplace bullying, meanwhile using resonant leadership reduces workplace bullying efficiently.

Language: en