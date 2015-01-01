Abstract

PURPOSE: This paper aims to identify the role of blogs in helping women victims of intimate partner sexual violence to restore their self-integrity.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: The authors’ research uses an interpretive stance, supported by motivational and “self” theories to analyze 33 blogs reporting the experiences of women in Brazil who suffered sexual violence perpetrated by an intimate partner.



FINDINGS: This study identifies the reasons why women who suffer violence from intimate partners write blog posts. It also develops an analytical framework that bridges the gap between the design and use of IT-artifacts and the context of sexual violence from an intimate partner. Women who suffer violence from intimate partners look for blogs in order to find a safe space for expression, a knowledge hub and a social support network. Blogs play a pivotal role in supporting the journey of reconstructing their self-integrity.Research limitations/implications: The results help to understand the role of blogs in helping victims in vulnerable situations trying to restore their self-integrity. It also contributes to improve the design and functionality of such platforms as an important resource for social support networks.Practical implications: This study shows the positive impact of blogs as a tool to support victims in the process of restoring their self-integrity.Social implications: This study aims to promote the use of digital artifacts such as blogs as a complementary instrument to fight violence against women.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: The analytical framework used in this paper helps to understand the role of IT-artifacts in the context of sexual violence from an intimate partner.

Language: en