Abstract

Industrial accident occurrence appears to be unending and tends to correlate majorly with human factors and workplace conditions. There are several factors that influences the occurrence of industrial accidents. Unfortunately, many organizations incidentally do not understand explicitly the role each of these factors play individually, collectively and their interaction as they eminently influence accident occurrence. This study is aimed at applying exploratory tool of Kendall's Coefficient of Concordance (KCC) and Principal Component Analysis (PCA) to identify and determine factors that influence industrial accident occurrence the most as well as to ascertain their degree of interaction and interplay among the identified variables and their level of significance. The principal component analysis employed helped in achieving parsimony, trumped four clusters from the identified 38 variables. The four clusters were creatively labeled as work milieu consideration, wing back affairs, behavioral tendencies and work culture. Besides, the KCC results from the ranking of the 15 judges showed that safety culture is the most significant factor. The four factors from the principal component analysis data summarization unveils the principal factors that influences industrial accident causation and provides the frame work and enlightenment needed by managers to whittling down industrial accidents.

Language: en