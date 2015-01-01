|
Ghidei W, Montesanti S, Wells L, Silverstone PH. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1852.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36195844
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has been linked with increased rates of intimate partner violence (IPV) and associated experiences of compounded trauma. The emergence of this global pandemic and the public health measures introduced to limit its transmission necessitated the need for virtually delivered interventions to support continuity of care and access to interventions for individuals affected by IPV throughout the crisis. With the rapid shift to virtual delivery, understanding the barriers to accessing virtually delivering trauma-focused IPV interventions to these individuals was missed. This study aimed to qualitatively describe the challenges experienced by service providers with delivering virtually delivered IPV services that are safe, equitable, and accessible for their diverse clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safety; Equity; Intimate Partner violence; Trauma-focused; Underserved populations; Virtual-delivery of interventions