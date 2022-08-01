Abstract

AIMS: Globally, burn-related morbidity and mortality still remain high. In order to identify regional high-risk populations and to suggest appropriate prevention measure allocation, we aimed at analyzing epidemiological characteristics, etiology and outcomes of our 14-year experience with an intensive care unit (ICU) burn patient population.



METHODS: A retrospective observational study was conducted including patients treated between March 2007 and December 2020 in our intensive care burn unit. Demographic, clinical and epidemiological data were collected and analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 1359 patients were included. 68% of the subjects were males and the largest age group affected entailed 45-64-year-old adults (34%). Regarding etiology, flame and contact burns were the most common in all age groups. Mean affected total body surface area (TBSA) was 13 ± 14.5% in all subjects. Most of the burns occurred domestically or during recreational activities. Mean hospital stay was 17.77 ± 19.7 days. The average mortality was 7.7%. The mortality rate showed an overall decreasing trend whilst burn severity remained consistent from 2007 to 2020.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite consistent burn severity presentations of annual ICU admissions, burn injury mortality showed a decreasing trend, which was in part attributed to substantial progress in burn care and treatment and improved burn prevention awareness. Statistically significant age and gender differences could be detected with regard to burn etiology and seasonality, as well as outcomes, which highlight the importance of individualized primary prevention programs.

