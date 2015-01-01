|
Citation
|
Shimoji K, Suehiro E, Matsuno A, Araki T. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36194265
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a serious cause of morbidity and mortality in the pediatric population, especially in young infants. This review of the literature aimed to understand the characteristics of AHT in Japan.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Abusive head trauma; Abuse in Japan; Accidental infantile acute subdural hematoma; Comparison