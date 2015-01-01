SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shimoji K, Suehiro E, Matsuno A, Araki T. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00381-022-05692-4

PMID

36194265

Abstract

PURPOSE: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a serious cause of morbidity and mortality in the pediatric population, especially in young infants. This review of the literature aimed to understand the characteristics of AHT in Japan.

METHODS: PubMed and the Japanese database Ichuushi were searched to understand the differences in AHT between Japan and other countries.

RESULTS: Shaking was identified as an uncommon cause of injury, while mothers were the most common perpetrator of pediatric AHT in Japan. Although uncommon in other countries, infantile subdural hematoma caused by an accidental slight head injury was reported in Japan.

CONCLUSION: As in other countries, AHT is a major condition which pediatric neurosurgeons face in Japan. The mechanisms of injury and perpetrators of AHT seemed to differ slightly between western countries and Japan. Additionally, non-accidental infantile acute subdural hematoma was reported mainly in Japan. Therefore, further care and fair judgment is necessary when investigating child abuse in Japan.


Language: en

Keywords

Abusive head trauma; Abuse in Japan; Accidental infantile acute subdural hematoma; Comparison

