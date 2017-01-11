Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the variables associated with additional concussion clinic visits before discharge to athletic trainer (AT).



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. SETTING: Multidisciplinary Sports Concussion Center. PATIENTS: Patients ages 12 to 23 years presenting with a sport-related concussion between January 11, 2017, and January 10, 2020, and were discharged to an AT.



METHODOLOGY: Our main outcome variable was being discharged to AT after the initial clinic visit versus those who attended additional clinic visits before AT discharge. We examined the influence of age, sex, initial visit symptom score, family and personal history of psychiatric disorders and migraines, history of prior concussions, and other variables on this outcome.



RESULTS: Of 524 patients, 236 were discharged to AT after the initial clinic visit, while 288 patients required additional clinic visits. The additional visit group had higher initial visit symptom scores (P = 0.002), head imaging performed more frequently (P < 0.02), a family history of psychiatric disorders and/or migraines (P < 0.001, P < 0.001), more often reported a prior concussion (P = 0.02), and was younger (P = 0.014) compared with the one visit group. In a multiple variable model, the family history of psychiatric disorders [odds ratio (OR), 3.12 (95% CI, 1.531-6.343), P = 0.002], prior concussions [OR, 1.39 (95% CI, 1.020-1.892), P = 0.037], greater initial symptom score [OR, 1.05 (95% CI, 1.031-1.058), P < 0.001], and younger age [OR, 0.87 (95% CI, 0.773-0.979), P = 0.021] were strongly associated with additional visits.



CONCLUSIONS: Among athletes treated at a regional sports concussion center, family history of psychiatric disorders, increased symptom score at initial visit, prior concussions, and younger age were each uniquely associated with needing additional clinic visits at the time of initial assessment. Understanding these variables may guide treatment protocols for optimal care.

