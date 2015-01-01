Abstract

Falls in elderly patients are an important cause of fractures, functional impairment, and mortality. In this paper, a questionnaire was used to collect information on fall history, balance function and sensory function from patients over 65 years of age. In the analysis, the presence or absence of falls was used as a factor, and a corresponding prediction model was constructed using methods such as univariate analysis and regression analysis. This survey found that in the past year, 60% of the patients had fallen, 16.67% had one fall, 33.33% had two falls, and 50% had three or more falls; model specificity is 61.54%, the sensitivity is 71.43%, and the misjudgment is 38.46%. The model has good specificity and sensitivity and a small misjudgment rate; so, the model is more reasonable. This paper selects several sensitivity indices that have a certain impact on the risk of falling and makes a satisfactory forecast, which can provide a theoretical basis for the prevention of the risk of falls in elderly patients during hospitalization.

