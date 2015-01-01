Abstract

In this article, we present a digital platform for unmanned traffic management, UTM City, for research on visualization, simulation, and management of autonomous urban vehicle traffic. Such vehicles orient themselves automatically and provide services ranging from transport to remote presence and surveillance, and new regulations and standards for authorization and monitoring are currently being developed to accommodate for such services. Our system has been developed in close collaboration with domain experts that have contributed with scenarios and participated in numerous workshops to explore the use of visualization in airborne drone traffic monitoring, management, and development of the air space. We share here our experiences with this system and explore the need for visualization in future scenarios to ensure safe, free, and efficient air spaces.

