|
Citation
|
Yang TPD, Jin YB, Jin XB, Deng JPD. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36193560
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: At present, the mechanism of distributive justice leading to presenteeism is still unclear. We aim to explore the relationship among distributive justice, organization-based self-esteem, presenteeism and organizational support among Chinese medical workers by building a moderated mediation model. We employed a cross-level research design that aggregated organizational support to the organizational level.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
distributive justice; healthcare worker; organizational support; presenteeism