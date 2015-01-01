SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yang TPD, Jin YB, Jin XB, Deng JPD. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/10803548.2022.2131270

36193560

OBJECTIVES: At present, the mechanism of distributive justice leading to presenteeism is still unclear. We aim to explore the relationship among distributive justice, organization-based self-esteem, presenteeism and organizational support among Chinese medical workers by building a moderated mediation model. We employed a cross-level research design that aggregated organizational support to the organizational level.

METHODS: Medical staff from 50 different hospitals in China were invited to participate in the survey, and 1,122 valid data were obtained. We used HLM to test this cross-level moderated mediation model.

RESULTS: Our results suggest that, at the individual level, organization-based self-esteem partially mediates the distributive justice-presenteeism relationship, and at the individual level, organizational support moderates the relationship between distributive justice and organization-based self-esteem.

CONCLUSIONS: Distributive justice enhances individuals' organization-based self-esteem, which is associated with a reduction in presenteeism, and underscores the importance of organizations shaping an organizational support climate.


distributive justice; healthcare worker; organizational support; presenteeism

