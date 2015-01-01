SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kaylor SK, Allen I, Townsend H, Rodgers J, Callihan ML. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2129975

PMID

36194419

Abstract

This qualitative phenomenological study explored alcohol habits, behaviors, and motivations of Gen Z students (born 1996-2010). Participants: Thirteen participants met selection criteria: aged 18-24 years (thus, part of Gen Z), enrolled as at either the University or community college, and able to share experiences. Maximum variation was sought for race/ethnicity, Greek life/sorority involvement and hometown regional area.

METHODS: Semi-structured interviews elicited detailed descriptions of lived experiences. Saldana's First Cycle/Second Cycle constant comparative method was used for data analysis.

RESULTS: Five themes were identified: Motivations to Drink, Know My Limits, Exceeding Limits Leads to Risky Behaviors, Hangover Anxiety ("Hangxiety"), and Greek Life Influence. Additionally, the subtheme Internal Thoughts and Rationalizations was identified.

CONCLUSION: Unique characteristics and unprecedented times contribute to alcohol consumption behaviors of Gen Z students. These findings hold an awareness to assist in the provision of education, support, and needed resources.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; college students; generation Z; Greek life; qualitative phenomenology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print