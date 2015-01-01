Abstract

This qualitative phenomenological study explored alcohol habits, behaviors, and motivations of Gen Z students (born 1996-2010). Participants: Thirteen participants met selection criteria: aged 18-24 years (thus, part of Gen Z), enrolled as at either the University or community college, and able to share experiences. Maximum variation was sought for race/ethnicity, Greek life/sorority involvement and hometown regional area.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews elicited detailed descriptions of lived experiences. Saldana's First Cycle/Second Cycle constant comparative method was used for data analysis.



RESULTS: Five themes were identified: Motivations to Drink, Know My Limits, Exceeding Limits Leads to Risky Behaviors, Hangover Anxiety ("Hangxiety"), and Greek Life Influence. Additionally, the subtheme Internal Thoughts and Rationalizations was identified.



CONCLUSION: Unique characteristics and unprecedented times contribute to alcohol consumption behaviors of Gen Z students. These findings hold an awareness to assist in the provision of education, support, and needed resources.

Language: en