Abstract

CONTEXT: Public health and public safety collaborations can strengthen and improve efforts to address the worsening drug overdose crisis. PROGRAM: The Overdose Response Strategy is addressing this need through a national public health and public safety program designed to foster the cross-sector sharing of timely data, pertinent intelligence, and evidence-based and innovative strategies to prevent and respond to drug overdose.



IMPLEMENTATION: Since 2015, the Overdose Response Strategy has been implemented by state-based public health and public safety teams who work together to prevent and respond to drug overdoses within and across sectors, states, and territories. The public health and public safety teams share data systems to inform rapid and effective community overdose prevention efforts; support immediate, evidence-based response efforts that can directly reduce overdose deaths; design and use promising strategies at the intersection of public health and public safety; and use effective and efficient primary prevention strategies that can reduce substance use and overdose long term. Implementation of the Overdose Response Strategy aligns with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Strategic Partnering Framework.



EVALUATION: The evaluation of the Overdose Response Strategy, which is currently underway, is based on 2 evaluation approaches: Collective Impact and Organizational Network Analysis. These approaches provide a way to look at the strength of the relationship between public health and public safety and the way the relationship is leveraged to advance program goals and objectives.



DISCUSSION: The Overdose Response Strategy serves as a strategic partnership model that can potentially be applied to other issues, such as gun violence, that may benefit from public health and public safety collaboration.

