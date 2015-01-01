|
Citation
Coenen J, Henckert S, Lausberg H, Helmich I. J. Sports Med. Phys. Fitness 2022; 62(10): 1391-1396.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Edizioni Minerva Medica)
DOI
PMID
36193646
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The symptom presentation after sport-related concussion is highly subjective, while the clinical test of reaction time (RT) has been presented as an objective tool to the effects of sport-related concussion. A multimodal assessment approach supports concussion management; therefore, it is appropriate to explore the relationship between modals. The aim of the present study is to investigate the relationship of clinical RT and post-concussion symptom (PCS) score, number of experienced concussions, and time since concussion.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Retrospective Studies; Athletes; *Athletic Injuries/diagnosis; *Brain Concussion/diagnosis; *Post-Concussion Syndrome/diagnosis; Neuropsychological Tests; Reaction Time