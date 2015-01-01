Abstract

BACKGROUND: The symptom presentation after sport-related concussion is highly subjective, while the clinical test of reaction time (RT) has been presented as an objective tool to the effects of sport-related concussion. A multimodal assessment approach supports concussion management; therefore, it is appropriate to explore the relationship between modals. The aim of the present study is to investigate the relationship of clinical RT and post-concussion symptom (PCS) score, number of experienced concussions, and time since concussion.



METHODS: Based on retrospective concussion history, 53 athletes were selected for this study. Athletes were questioned using a standardized questionnaire to obtain concussion history data, such as number of cumulative concussions and date of most recent concussion. Symptom scores were gathered through Sport Concussion Assessment Tool. A clinical RT test was used to obtain RT data.



RESULTS: A significant positive correlation was found between RT and the PCS score. A linear regression revealed that the PCS score but neither the cumulative number of experienced concussions, nor the time post-concussion significantly predicts increased RT. Reaction time positively correlates with the symptoms neck pain, dizziness, balance problems, light sensitivity, feeling slowed down, feeling like in a fog, do not feel right, drowsiness, and irritability.



CONCLUSIONS: This study presents that the PCS score particularly predicts increased RT after sport-related concussions. Furthermore, a specific set of symptoms significantly impacts the RT of athletes. The results suggest that not a single symptom drives the relationship between PCS score and RT, highlighting the heterogeneity of this injury.

