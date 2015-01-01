|
Citation
|
Tobin-Tyler E. New Engl. J. Med. 2022; 387(14): 1247-1249.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Massachusetts Medical Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36193948
|
Abstract
|
The Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which allows states to ban or restrict access to abortion, will have many implications for the health, economic stability, and equal opportunity of people who can become pregnant. A critical but often overlooked consequence of state abortion restrictions is the profound effect they can have on people experiencing intimate-partner violence (IPV). IPV encompasses physical and sexual violence and intimidation, as well as psychological abuse. Overall, one in three women in the United States experiences contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner (or a combination of these) at some point, with higher rates among women in historically marginalized racial or ethnic groups (see graph).1 At the same time, the Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen to strike down state limits on who may carry a firearm in public could also have important repercussions for people in abusive relationships.
Language: en