Abstract

Emerging evidence suggests that childhood maltreatment (CM) alters trajectories of brain development to affect network architecture and is a risk factor for the development and maintenance of depression. The current study aimed to explore the association between CM and depressive severity on the large-scale resting-state networks (RSNs) level in major depressive disorder (MDD) patients and explored the network basis of clinical symptoms. 42 healthy controls without childhood maltreatment, 13 healthy controls with CM, 35 MDD without CM and 50 MDD with CM were included in the study population. Group differences in ten large-scale RSNs, associations between CM and depressive symptom dimensions and network variables were tested. And we explored whether symptom-related networks might discriminate between the four groups. We found one-versus-all-others-network showed an inverted U-shaped curve across groups. Network variables were significantly associated with Hamilton Depression Scale subscores and Childhood Trauma Questionnaire subscores. Different symptoms showed different imaging patterns, and overlapping connections of patterns had better ability to distinguish groups. Our findings suggest that CM could lead to significant changes in both network measures and connections in healthy individuals and MDD. These results deepen our understanding of the neuroimaging mechanisms of CM and MDD.

