Asif M, Usaid M, Rashid M, Rajab T, Hussain S, Wasi S. Sci. Data 2022; 9(1): e599.

(Copyright © 2022, Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41597-022-01727-2

36195730

Traffic congestion, accidents, and pollution are becoming a challenge for researchers. It is essential to develop new ideas to solve these problems, either by improving the infrastructure or applying the latest technology to use the existing infrastructure better. This research paper presents a high-resolution dataset that will help the research community to apply AI techniques to classify any emergency vehicle from traffic and road noises. Demand for such datasets is high as they can control traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion. It also improves emergency response time, especially for fire and health events. This work collects audio data using different methods, and pre-processed them  to develop a high-quality and clean dataset. The dataset is divided into two labelled classes one for emergency vehicle sirens and one for traffic noises. The developed dataset offers high quality and range of real-world traffic sounds and emergency vehicle sirens. The technical validity of the dataset is also established.


Language: en
