|
Citation
|
Fitzpatrick J. J. Civil Rights Econ. Devel. 2022; 34(3): 283-316.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Ronald H. Brown Center for Civil Rights at St. John’s University School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This Note was written between September 2018 and March 2019 as part of St. John's University School of Law's two-semester Perspectives on Justice class. At the time that this Note was written, there was a growing urgency to address the Confederate monuments around the United States, but little had been done by states or the federal government. At the time, many states, including Virginia, had in place Heritage Protection Acts which made the removal or relocation of such monuments punishable under criminal law, thus tying the hands of the localities where the monuments were located. However, in just two short years, the entire legal landscape surrounding this topic has changed.
Language: en