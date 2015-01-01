|
Citation
|
Miller JM. J. Civil Rights Econ. Devel. 2022; 34(3): 351-385.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Ronald H. Brown Center for Civil Rights at St. John’s University School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
You are a Chicago, Illinois resident, walking your dog when you trip over a crack in the pavement and break your arm. You need surgery. After surgery, your doctor gives you a one-month prescription of opioids. Just one little pill has the ability to make all of your pain magically disappear and allow you to function as though you had never even fallen. Near the end of your limited prescription, the pain fails to disappear as easily, and the high does not last quite as long as it once did. There are zero refills remaining. Suddenly, you find yourself craving the drugs and, while you try to fight that craving, you cannot help yourself. You are addicted. You turn to the streets to purchase drugs like cocaine and heroin. You make new friendships with people who share your addiction. Many times, they too became addicted as a result of medically prescribed opioids.
Language: en