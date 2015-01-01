Abstract

This paper presents two datasets obtained from laboratory experiments of urban flooding in a street network performed at the University of Liège. The experimental model represents a part of a synthetic urban district that consists of three inlets, three outlets and several three- and four- branches crossroads. The following experimental data was produced: (i) dataset 1: time-series of flow depths at model inlets and time-series of discharges at model outlets for a two-branch junction model, a two-branch bifurcation model and a district model. The datasets were generated by varying the upstream and downstream boundary conditions, i.e. flooding conditions; (ii) dataset 2 includes the same data type as dataset 1 complemented by 2D surface velocity measured using the non-intrusive LSPIV technique for eight urban form configurations in the district model. The collected data enable improving the understanding of the effect of urban forms on the urban flood processes. These two datasets are valuable for validating and improving numerical or analytical models of urban flooding and may contribute to flood risk management and flood-resilient urban design.

Language: en