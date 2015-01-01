Abstract

Background: China accounts for 13% of the world's 5-19-year-olds population. We estimated levels and trends of mortality by sex-age-cause among 5-19-year-olds at national and subnational levels in China annually from 2004 to 2019, to inform strategies for reducing child and adolescent mortality in China and other countries.



METHODS: We used adjusted empirical data on levels and causes of deaths from the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Disease Surveillance Point (DSP) system. We considered underreporting and surveillance sampling design, applied smoothing techniques to produce reliable time trends, and fitted age-specific deaths and population to national estimates produced by international agencies to allow for cross-national comparisons.



RESULTS: The top leading causes for 54 594 deaths among 5-19-year-olds were neoplasms, road traffic injuries, and drowning. All-cause mortality in 5-19-year-olds has been declining steadily between 2004-2019, with evident yet narrowing geographical and gender disparities. Injury mortalities were one of the fastest declining causes, but widespread disparities were observed across subpopulations. Falling injuries and rising non-communicable diseases had the most pronounced epidemiological transition in the eastern region. Decrease in drowning fractions stalled for 15-19-year-olds in central/western rural areas. Suicide shares sustained or increased for 15-19-year-olds except among females in eastern rural areas.



CONCLUSIONS: China made significant improvements in child and adolescent survival since 2004. However, constant targeted investments are needed to maintain and accelerate progress. A sustainable sample registration system like the DSP is likely essential for supporting such a process.

