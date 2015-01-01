Abstract

The co-occurrence of and synergistic interactions between substance abuse, violence, and HIV, known as the "SAVA syndemic," is thought to be a driver of women's elevated risk for HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. This study uses data from the 2016 South African Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) and the 2016 South African Census to examine geospatial associations between alcohol use, intimate partner violence (IPV), unprotected sex, and HIV status among a population-based sample of 8528 South African women (age 15-49).



RESULTS support the geographic clustering of alcohol use, unprotected sex, and IPV, but not HIV, and geospatial clustering of HIV alone. This study highlights the need for geographically-tailored interventions to address syndemics through integrated interventions, such as those simultaneously focused on alcohol, IPV, and sexual risk reduction, and points to the need for more targeted research to link these factors to HIV from a place-based risk perspective.

