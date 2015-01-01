Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn injuries place a heavy burden on the global healthcare system. However, there is still a lack of nationwide studies on the epidemiological characteristics of burn patients in mainland China. The present study aims to accurately analyze the clinical characteristics of burn patients by collecting data in mainland China from 2009 to 2018, which will provide effective strategies for healthcare systems and the government in mainland China.



METHODS: Patients admitted for burn injuries to 196 hospitals in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in mainland China from 2009 to 2018 were included. The data collected included sex, age, month distribution, etiology, region, clinical outcome, injury anatomical location, total burn surface area and mortality. SPSS 19.0 software was used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: From 2009 to 2018, the burn patients were 333,995 (0.76%), which included 222,480 (66.61%) males and 111,515 (33.39%) females. From 2009 to 2018, the number of individuals admitted to hospitals for burns showed a downward trend year by year. The burn patients accounted for the highest proportion of inpatients in 0-10 years (38.10%), followed by 40-50 years (13.14%). The highest cure ratio of burn inpatients was in the 20-30 age group (31 394, 71.53%). Among 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the province with the highest proportion of total inpatients caused by burns was Inner Mongolia (4.61%), followed by Zhejiang (3.17%), Hainan (2.88%) and Xinjiang (2.64%). Summer (29.16%) was the season with the highest incidence of burn patients admitted to hospitals, followed by spring (25.6%). Scalding (60.19%) was the most frequent kind of burn treated, followed by fire (20.45%). The patients had multiple burn sites (68.89%) most often, followed by burns on the lower limbs (10.91%). From 0% to 10% total body surface area (TBSA) accounted for the highest ratio (37.19%), followed by 90-100% TBSA (21.74%).



CONCLUSIONS: The present study is the first to describe the associated situation and trends of burn patients in mainland China from 2009 to 2018. Our findings will serve as the latest clinical evidence for healthcare planning and prevention efforts in China and other countries.

